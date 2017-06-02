3.5 lakh Mumbai University students still waiting for their results

Mumbai University

Mumbai University's (MU) ambitious on-screen assessment project seems to have flopped. The digital process, which was introduced this year to speed up the evaluation process, has been moving at a snail's pace. Despite the new academic year almost upon us, MUâÂÂhas not declared the results of 3.5 lakh students yet.

On-screen assessment was introduced this year to ensure that results were declared within 45 days of the examination. Professors are still waiting to start the evaluation process.

A professor said, "For the science stream, there are many specialisations. Hence, one answer paper is assessed by more than one professor. The company that created the software was unaware of this. Now, we are stuck as the software demands that one professor complete the assessment of one paper and he cannot log out before that is done. We are waiting for a correction in the software."

"Many students want to move to other universities for higher education. Their admissions end in June. Should they miss out on opportunities because of the university's fault?" asked Sachin Pawar, president of the student law council.

Mu's Registrar Dr MA Khan said, "When all professors report after the vacation, the university will be able to complete the task in a few days."