3 brothers rescued from quake rubble on Italian island



Italian emergency workers rescuing a baby. Pic/AFP

Firefighters on the Italian resort island of Ischia first freed a 7-month-old baby and then his two older brothers from the rubble yesterday, working through the night and often by hand to rescue the children after a 4.0-magnitude quake toppled homes and other buildings on the island.

At least two people were killed in the quake that struck just before 9 pm on Monday. The victims were an elderly woman who was in a church that crumbled in the quake, and a second person who was located in the rubble but had not yet been extracted.

39

No. of people injured in the quake

2.6k

No. of people left homeless in the quake