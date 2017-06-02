3 held for extorting money by masquerading as STF personnel in Uttar Pradesh

Noida: Three persons have been arrested today for allegedly masquerading as Uttar Pradesh police's STF personnel and extorting money from local businessmen by threatening to take action against them.

A few days back, Rahul Tiwari a businessman, lodged a complaint at Sector 20 police station that he had received a call and was accused of running a fake business, City Superintendent of police Arun Kumar Singh said.

The caller, masquerading as an STF personnel, threatened to initiate legal action against Tiwari if he does not pay Rs 8 lakh, the police officer said.

Following the complaint, a probe was initiated and three persons, Subhash, Ankit Jain and Abhiraj Tyagi, have been arrested for being involved in the racket, police said.

While Ankit Jain is a BCom graduate, Abhiraj Tyagi is a BBA student. Another accused, Subhash, is a BSc graduate and his uncle is a police inspector while the woman with whom his marriage was fixed has recently joined Uttar Pradesh police and is undergoing training, the SP said.

A case has been registered against the three accused and investigation is underway, the police said.