3 hurt as bomb explodes in scrap dealer's home in Pune

Pune: A bomb that was allegedly sold by a defence personnel in scrap, exploded on Tuesday, critically injuring the scrap dealer and two of his family members.

The police have identified the injured as Rajkumar Mahindra Bidlan (24), his mother Bala (45) and sister Pooja (20). They are currently at Sassoon General Hospital. Bala was the worst affected and has sustained injuries on her legs, hands and head. Bidlan's father escaped as he was standing at some distance when the bomb went off.

A case has been registered with the Dehu Road police station. The incident took place between 2pm and 4pm at Bidlan House on Tuesday.

According to the Dehu Road police, "The Bidlans are in the scrap collecting business and some defence personnel working at the ammunition factory, where bombs are tested, apparently sold the bomb to Rajkumar."

Sub-inspector Manoj Sankpal of Dehu Road police said, "The Bidlans tried to break open the bomb, and it exploded from the impact."

We are probing the case and will take the help of defence authorities.