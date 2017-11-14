3 killed, 2 injured as mini truck overturns in UP due to fog

Three persons were killed and two others seriously injured after the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle due to dense fog on National Highway 24 in Uttar Pradesh's Maholi area, police said on Tuesday.

The mini truck was returning from Faizabad yesterday after purchasing buffaloes. It fell in a trench where maintenance work was on, killing Anwar (50), Nazim (28) and Sajid (27), police said.

Two others, including the driver, were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be critical, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, they added.