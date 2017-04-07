Three killed as truck drives into crowd in Stockholm near Indian Embassy

A truck have crashed into the Ahlens department store Ahlens at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. Pic/AFP

Stockholm: A van drove into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least three people and injuring several others, police said.

Shots have also reportedly been fired.

According to reports, the attack happened a few meters from Indian embassy.

"Police received a call from SOS Alarm that a person in a vehicle has injured other people on Drottninggatan," police wrote on Twitter.

The incident occurred just before 1300 (local time) near the city's biggest pedestrian street.

"Saw 2 people lying on street, heard loud noises, saw three others injured, helicopters flying," Monika Mohta, Indian Ambassador to Sweden, told ANI.

Visuals of the Stockholm attack from Drottninggatan street: