3 policemen get life in custodial death case

Kolhapur: A sessions court yesterday sentenced three policemen to life in a case of custodial death of a 22-year-old youth held for pelting stones on a bus.

Assistant inspectors Sanjay Patil and Baban Dadu Shinde and Police Naik Dhanaji Patil were held guilty for killing Jagdish alias Sunny Prakash Powar who was in their custody.

Sessions judge RD Pile also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on them.

Sunny was arrested from Peth Vadagaon in the district on August 23, 2014. While in police custody his health deteriorated. The police shifted him to CPR hospital in Kolhapur, where he died, said special government pleader Ashok Randive.

Sunny's family suspected foul play in his health worsening and his subsequent death. His brother Jaydeep lodged a complaint against the policemen, said Randive. Prima facie involvement of the policemen was found and a case was filed against them.