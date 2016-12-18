3 soldiers martyred in attack on Army convoy in Pampore



Soldiers stand guard during search operations following the attack on Army convoy at Kadalbal Pampore on Saturday. Pic/PTI



Srinagar: Three soldiers were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack on an Army convoy at a crowded place at Pampore on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Saturday.

"Search operations are underway," an Army official said. A police official said two soldiers were also injured in the attack that took place at the place crowded with civilians at Kadlabal in Pampore town of Pulwama district.

He said security forces exercised restraint and did not retaliated in order to avoid civilian casualties. Preliminary investigations suggest that the militants might have used motorcycles to carry out the attack. The convoy was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar when the attack took place.