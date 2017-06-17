3 years on, govt cancels Ujjwal Nikam's appointment as SPP of 2014 techie murder case

Ujjwal Nikam

Until now, the Shaikhs were hopeful of getting justice for their son Mohsin (28), killed in a Hindu-Muslim riot in 2014. Their hopes were dashed after advocate Ujjwal Nikam, who was appointed special public prosecutor (SPP) in the case by the state, withdrew his application and refused to fight the case.

Communally cordial?

A notification issued by section officer of law and judiciary department RV Chavan on May 19, states, "In view of the request made by advocate Ujjwal Nikam seeking cancellation of his appointment as the SPP for conducting the case pending before the sessions court, the Maharashtra government cancels... with immediate effect."

In 2014, Pune-based Rashtrapremi Kruti Samiti (RKS) had objected to the appointment of the 26/11 SPP in the techie murder case, stating that he had "cordial relations with Hindu communal forces". The body, which works for the rights of minority and backward groups, had written a letter to the chief minister, stating that he had close links with right-wing extremist groups. It had also mentioned that Nikam was felicitated and awarded by different organisations, including Abhinav Bharat, allegedly responsible for the Malegaon blasts.

Empty promises?

Speaking to mid-day, Mohsin's father Mohammad Sadiq said, "I don't understand what prompted Nikam to take back his application. When the incident happened, the state had promised us that he would look into the case. I was given R5 lakh as compensation and assured that my younger son would get a government job. But none of that happened."

RKS president Anjum Inamdar said, "This is how those who belong to the minority communities are treated. Three years back, when we had objected to Nikam's appointment in the case, nothing was done then. Now, we want to know why after so many years he is backing out of the case, and why the government hasn't appointed any other person."

When contacted, Nikam refused to comment.