30 cats rescued from locked Pune flat, two sisters booked for animal cruelty



The flat from where the cats were rescued was found to be extremely dirty

Thirty cats locked up in a rented apartment at Sopanbaug, landed two sisters in deep trouble, after a society member approached the police and complained that children were falling sick due to the stink of the place. After some other people from the society approached an NGO working for animal welfare, its members along with police rescued the cats and registered a criminal case against the women. What is more surprising is that the teams found another 15 cats at their own apartment in the same society.



A video grab shows how the members of an NGO rescued the cats

Accused booked

The matter came to light after Meher Mathrani (53), animal welfare officer of Animal Welfare of India, filed a complaint with the Kondhwa police station regarding the matter. The police have booked the accused, identified as Sangita Kapoor, 58, and Dipika Kapoor, 30, who are on the run. A case has been registered against them under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act, 1960.

Speaking to mid-day, Satish Govekar, senior police inspector, said, "The sisters had taken the flat on rent five years back. Earlier, on a number of occasions, the society members asked them to keep the apartment clean as a foul smell emanated from the place. This was making children in the area sick. The cats were kept in extremely dirty and shabby conditions." He further said, "When we broke open the apartment door, we found 30 cats in there. They have been rescued and handed over to a local animal shelter."

Confirming the matter, a senior police officer said, "The Kapoor sisters were staying in another apartment of the same society. The one from where the cats have been rescued was taken on rent. On Tuesday evening when we went to their house to arrest them, we found another 15 cats."

