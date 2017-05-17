30 injured as driver loses control, bus turns turtle on Mumbai-Pune expressway



Injured have been admitted to hospitals in LonavalaâÂÂÂÂÂÂand Nigdi

A major accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Tuesday afternoon, injuring 30 passengers of a private bus. The incident took place near Kusgaon in Lonavala when the private bus, which had left Mumbai was heading for Sangli.

An Expressway control room officer said, "The bus driver apparently lost control and hit the road divider, due to which the bus turned turtle. The glass and oil from the bus spread across some 20 feet, due to which the traffic was halted."

Khopoli residents Gurunath Shatalkar, Shekhar Jambhale, Dharmendra Rawate and Amit Pawar rushed to the spot and helped officials manage the traffic and take the injured to hospitals. A case of accident has been registered with the Lonavala city police against the bus driver who is on the run.

Senior Inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of Lonavala city police station said, "The bus is owned by Shree Siddheshwar tours and travel company from Mumbai.

There were in all 54 passengers and 30 of them are injured. They have been admitted to three different hospitals in Lonavala and Nigdi. Five of the injured are in the intensive care unit (ICU), of which two are children, and two are women."