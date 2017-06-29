30 million Africans vaccinated against Ebola: WHO

Representation pic

More than 30 million people, the majority in Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have been vaccinated against Ebola, a UN agency said.

The World Health Organization regional director for Africa Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti said on Wednesday that she was currently working with the DRC ministry of health to announce the end of Ebola outbreak in the country, Efe news reported. This announcement comes after the DRC government declared on June 2 that it had controlled the epidemic which broke out in the province of Bas-Uele in the northern part of the country.

During WHO's first Africa Health Forum in the Rwandan capital Kigali, Moeti called on the private sector to increase investment in health to help achieve universal health coverage. The forum, which takes place on June 27-28, is aimed at addressing healthcare challenges and priorities and finding new ways to achieve better health for all people in the region.