As many as 30 people suffered injuries in their eyes during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad and half a dozen of them will require surgery, said a Telangana

minister on Friday.



Representational picture



These patients are being treated in state-run Sarojini Eye Hospital here, Medical and Health Minister C Laxma Reddy said in a statement.



"Sarojini Eye Hospital received 30 patients with eye-related injuries since last night. Of them, 12 are being treated as in-patients. Six of them are required to undergo surgery," Reddy said.



The minister said good medical care is being provided to these patients and there is no apprehension about their condition.