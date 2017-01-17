30-year-old woman hangs self after years of torture in Kandivli

After almost a decade of living in an alleged bitter marriage, 30-year-old Reena Chettiyar committed suicide late last night at her home. Police sources said the Charkop resident hanged herself from the ceiling fan. Cops have detained her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law for abetment.
Police sources said Reena, who lived with her 11-year-old daughter and was a victim of domestic violence.
