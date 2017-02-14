30 youth duped on the pretext of BSF jobs

Kolkata: Thirty young people, a dozen of them women, in Kalyani of West Bengal's Nadia district, were duped on the pretext of getting them jobs with the Border Security Force, a BSF official said here on Monday.

The case of fake recruitment came to light when the victims came to the main gate of the South Bengal Frontier BSF campus in Kalyani, with some envelopes for joining the paramiliatary organisation.

"On thorough checking of their documents, it was found that they were issued with forged appointment letters for a number of posts - like constable, cook, wireless operator and typist - alongwith medical documents and other related documents," a BSF official said.

When BSF officials questioned them, the victims said a person who identified himself as Sanjay Das allias Bimal Das - a resident of Dumdum Cantonment near Kolkata - claimed that he was an officer of BSF and assured them jobs in exchange for money.

"He assured them that only after receiving the appointment letter, will the individual have to pay some money in lakhs for which he had given a bank account number. The young boys and girls got lured by his words and paid him money in cash and in his account.

"The appointment letters were sent to individual by post. Further he told them that he has worked in BSF at various places. The letter sent to the victims includes appointment letter, list of selected candidates, medical examination," the official said.

The letters which contained lot of typing errors, had forged seals of BSF. The commandant of the 144 Battalion of BSF informed the Haringhata police station.

Later, an FIR was lodged. "BSF is following up this matter to ensure that the culprits involved in this case are booked as per law of the land," the official said.