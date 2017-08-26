31 dead in Haryana Dera violence: Home Ministry



Supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim pelting stones as security personnel in violence following court verdict in the rape trial of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, in Panchkula. Pic/AFP



The Union Home Ministry on Saturday said 31 persons were killed in Haryana Dera violence on Friday after a court held Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty of rape.

A ministry statement said 29 deaths occurred in Panchkula and two in Sirsa, where the Dera is headquartered.

At least 250 persons were injured in the widespread mayhem that erupted immediately after the self-proclaimed godman was taken into custody. The injured included 60 policemen.

The statement said the situation in Haryana was "still very tense but under control"