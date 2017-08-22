33 injured in US train crash

Washington: At least 33 people were injured in a train crash at a station in the US city of Philadelphia early on Tuesday.

An inbound Norristown High Speed Line train crashed into an empty stationary train at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby around 12.15 a.m., the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) said.

Upper Darby Mayor Nicholas Micozzie said the victims were taken to hospitals and four of them suffered serious injuries, USA Today reported.

SEPTA said there may be train service disruptions during the day. The cause of the crash is being investigated.