35-year-old labourer found hanging at AIIMS-Raebareli

The body of a labourer working at the AIIMS here was found hanging in a room at the institute premises, an official source said.
Thirty-five-year-old Bhagwat Singh's body was found in his room. He was working at AIIMS-Raebareli for past one month, Additional Superintendent of Police Shahishekhar Singh said.
The body has been sent for postmortem. Police are probing the matter, the officer said.
