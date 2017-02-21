350 migrants broach border to enter Spain

Madrid: Some 350 sub-Saharan migrants on Monday managed to enter Spain after breaching a border fence that separates it from Morocco, authorities said. Red Cross emergency response teams in the area said 11 people who were injured scaling the tall fence in Ceuta city were taken to hospital for treatment, three of those suffered possible fractures.

Ceuta, located on the north coast of Africa, shares its western border with Morocco. The latest border breach followed on from a similar incident on February 17 when close to 500 migrants hurdled the barrier and entered Ceuta. Police said that Monday's breach occurred amid torrential rain and strong winds currently lashing the region.

The adverse weather conditions were advantageous for those trying to cross the border, police said, because the strong gusts of wind have been triggering the border alarms on the fence continuously, making it difficult for security agents to discern when an actual breach was taking place.

800

Number of people who have entered Ceuta