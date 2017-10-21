At least 36 people were injured on Friday while participating in the traditional "Hingot Yuddha" (Hingot war), observed a day after Diwali, officials said. Of the injured, the condition of three is stated to be serious.



Representational Image

Hingot war is an age-old tradition of residents of Gautampura area, about 59 km from Indore city. It is observed on "Dhok Padwa" day - a day after Diwali. In this war, warriors in two groups attack each other with burning Hingots -- a hollow fruit shell filled with gunpowder and sealed with soil.

Hingots, which grow on Hingoriya tree, have a coconut-like shape and are six-eight inches long, similar to lemons. After sealing the gunpowder-stuffed fruit with soil, one end is fired up and launched into the sky, which then takes the shape of a fireball.

On Friday evening, the Hingot war took place between Turra and Kalangi groups near Devnarayan temple in Gautampura. Police officer Vikram Singh told IANS that security as well as medical arrangements had been put in place.

The war, however, poses a major challenge to the police as thousands gather to watch the war and the participants are usually in an inebriated state. Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police Hari Narayan Chari Mishra told IANS while this "traditional war" could not be banned, people were made aware to avoid any untoward incident.