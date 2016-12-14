36 minors rescued from human traffickers in China

Beijing: Police in China has busted a child trafficking racket, rescued 36 children and arrested 157 suspects, reports said on Wednesday.

The network, led by two suspects -- Xiong and Hou, had allegedly abducted dozens of children since 2014 and were operating in several regions in China, Xinhua news reported.

In May, police found the first clues to the racket during an investigation of Tan, alleged to be one of the main mediators.

The illegal practice continues in China, especially in rural areas, where some families were ready to pay large sums of money to "adopt" a boy.

The ministry of public security said in a statement that it would continue to crack down on these networks and promised zero tolerance for child and women trafficking.