37 killed in Kyrgyzstan plane crash

Bishkek: At least 37 people were killed on Monday when a Turkish Airlines cargo plane crashed into a residential area in Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishkek.

"We are confirming data on the number of those killed in the plane crash, lists vary but at least 30 locals and crew members are estimated to have died," a Kyrgyz Emergency Situations Ministry said.

The plane was enroute from Hong Kong to Istanbul, Sputnik News Agency reported.

It crashedin the village of Dacha-Suu, near the capital city's Manas airport, destroying at least 15 homes.

Eight people were hospitalised, including six children.

Kyrgyz Health Ministry spokeswoman Elena Bayalinova said: "The pilot died at the scene of the plane crash."

The Emergency Situations Ministry also reported that there were four crew members onboard aircraft, one of them survived.

Turkish Airline confirmed the crash via Twitter.