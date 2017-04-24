38 Indians, including nine women detained in UK for visa breach

Nabbed at clothing factories, they have overstayed or are working illegally

London: Britain's immigration officials have detained 38 Indians, including nine women, for overstaying their visas or working illegally after conducting raids in two clothing factories in Leicester.

The UK Home Office Immigration Enforcement team raided MK Clothing and Fashion Times UK last week and held 38 Indians and one Afghan man.

Of those detained, 31 had outstayed their visas, seven had entered the country illegally and one was working in breach of their visa conditions.

The officials took 19 people into detention pending their removal while remaining 20 were ordered to report regularly to the Home Office while their cases are dealt with.

"The penalties for businesses that do not play by the rules are rightly severe. This operation, one of the largest-scale my team has conducted, sends a clear message that we have the resources to tackle immigration abuse," said assistant director Alison Spowage, from East Midlands Immigration Enforcement.

The two firms could face fines of up to 20,000 pounds for each illegal worker if it is proven they did not take steps to establish their employees' legal status.

240k Pounds that MK Clothing may have to cough up

180k Pounds that Fashion Times could have to pay as fine