39 killed in Hirakhand Express derailment

Kuneru: At least 39 people were killed and 69 injured when the engine and nine coaches of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express jumped the tracks in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district with the railways suspecting sabotage behind the derailment, the third in as many months.

Seven passengers were critical while 20 left for their destinations after treatment, officials said.

Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said there are indications of foul play as a goods train passed the same track just two hours before the mishap, which occurred in the Naxal-prone zone just ahead of the Republic Day. However, Odisha Police ruled out involvement of Maoists in the mishap. According to railways, prima facie there was a rail fracture which caused the derailment.

Probe ordered

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the victims, most of whom were from Odisha. He said the cause will be probed.

With the Railways suspecting sabotage in derailment of the Express, the Home Ministry may ask the NIA to include the incident in its ongoing probe into possible role of Pakistan spy agency ISI in the Indore-Patna Express mishap.