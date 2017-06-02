4.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi



Representation pic

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Delhi and adjoining areas of National Capital Region (NCR) early Friday morning, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremors lasted for nearly one minute around 4:20 a.m. and woke up many in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Gohana, Haryana.

There has been no reports of any loss of life and property so far.