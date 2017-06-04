4 Army men climb Everest without oxygen cylinders

A team of four Indian Army personnel - Kunchok Tenda, Kelshang Dorjee Bhutia, Kalden Panjur and Sonam Phuntsok — successfully climbed Mt Everest without using oxygen cylinders, becoming the first team to scale the summit without supplementary oxygen.
Of the 14 team members, three mountaineers — Urgyen Topgye, Ngwang Gelek and Karma Zopa — climbed Mt Everest with the support of supplementary oxygen.
"We had formed a team of 10 people with the aim to scale the Everest without using oxygen cylinder, and succeeded in sending four members to the top of the world without oxygen," said Col Vishal Dubey, leader of the Snow Lion Everest Expedition 2017.
This was the first time that any team had made an attempt to climb the Everest without supplementary oxygen.
Trending Videos
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor looks exactly like Sanjay Dutt from 'Rocky'
Vintage Mumbai: City's history that will leave you spellbound
Video: Ishan Khattar ignores Shahid Kapoor's warning over Jhanvi Kapoor
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments