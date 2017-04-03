4 Delhi University students arrested for stalking Smriti Irani

New Delhi: Four Delhi University students, who followed Union minister Smriti Irani's car in Lutyens' Delhi in an "inebriated" state, have been arrested on the charges of stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman.

The four youths, in the age group of 18-21, are students of DU's Motilal Nehru College.

The Delhi Police control room received a call around 5 pm on Saturday that four youths in a car were indulging in "lewd and unwanted actions", said a senior police officer.

The call was received from the minister's staff that the youths were trying to overtake Irani's vehicle near Moti Bagh flyover and their actions were unwanted. With the help of the police van, the car was intercepted near the US Embassy.

They were arrested yesterday, but later released on bail.

They said they had consumed alcohol at a friend's party and went out for a ride thereafter. They claimed that they didn't indulge in any "misbehaviour". "...whatever happened was in ignorance. We apologise for whatever happened," one of them said.