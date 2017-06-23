4 Islamic State-linked suspects arrested in Morocco



Representation pic

Four persons with suspected links to the Islamic State (IS) militant group have been arrested in Morocco, the country's Interior Ministry said.

According to the ministry's statement on Thursday, the suspects, arrested in Essaouira city, had pledged allegiance to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and were planning attacks on the key and tourist sites in Essaouira, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police have seized weapons and documents inciting violence, the statement said. Morocco has seen a growing threat from terror groups, especially IS. According to official figures, Morocco busted 19 terrorist cells and arrested 273 suspects in 2016, most of them linked to the IS group.