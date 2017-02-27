4 killed in separate incidents of firing in Pakistan

Pakistani Rangers stand guard during the Lahore High Court Bar elections. Pic/AFP
Peshawar: At least four persons were yesterday killed in two separate incidents of firing in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.
The incident happened in DI Khan district bordering South Waziristan agency.
Some unidentified people who came in a motorcycle opened fire and killed Saqlan, Ali Raza and Jamil within Prova police station limits, the police said.
After the incident, relatives of the victims took to the streets, calling for early arrest of the killers who fled from crime scene before the police reached the spot.
In another incident, Muhammad Ejaz was shot dead by unidentified persons in Peeru area within jurisdiction of Chaudwan police station. A probe has been initiated into both incidents.
PIA had 7 passengers standing in flight
Islamabad: The PIA allowed seven passengers to travel standing in the aisles aboard the flight PK-743 (Karachi-Medina) all the way to Saudi Arabia last month, prompting a probe into the serious breach of security regulations by Pakistan's loss-making national carrier. On January 20, they were forced to stand throughout the over three-hour flight after the airline boarded excess passengers, Dawn newspaper reported.
Pak Rangers arrest 600 terror suspects
Lahore: The Pakistan Rangers have killed four terrorists and detained 600 terror suspects during over 200 search operations in Punjab province under the recently launched nation-wide military operation 'Radd-ul-Fasaad'— an Arabic word which translates to 'elimination of discord'.
