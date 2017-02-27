4 killed in separate incidents of firing in Pakistan



Peshawar: At least four persons were yesterday killed in two separate incidents of firing in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident happened in DI Khan district bordering South Waziristan agency.

Some unidentified people who came in a motorcycle opened fire and killed Saqlan, Ali Raza and Jamil within Prova police station limits, the police said.

After the incident, relatives of the victims took to the streets, calling for early arrest of the killers who fled from crime scene before the police reached the spot.

In another incident, Muhammad Ejaz was shot dead by unidentified persons in Peeru area within jurisdiction of Chaudwan police station. A probe has been initiated into both incidents.