4 linked to Brussels attacks arrested in Barcelona

At least four persons suspected of having links to the perpetrators of the Brussels airport and metro attacks of March 2016, were detained in Barcelona, officials said.

According to regional authorities, police carried out raids early Tuesday in an operation against a group with alleged links to terror groups and organised crime here and detained nine persons, Efe news reported.



An unidentified man is detained by Mossos d'Esquadra regional police officers in Barcelona. Pics/AFP

Of the nine, four persons are suspected of having links to the perpetrators of the Brussels attack, though there were no signs they were planning an attack in Spain, Catalonia's regional head of the interior Jordi Jané said.

According to Jane, in addition to the 12 raids carried out on residences in the Barcelona area -- where at least three weapons, drugs and money were found -- raids on homes were also being carried out in Morocco, where seven of those arrested came from.

He said links had been found between some of the nine arrested in Barcelona and the alleged perpetrators of the Brussels attacks that left 35 dead and more than 340 injured.

Sources close to the investigation said the arrested, aged between 30-40 years old, were all Moroccan -- apart from one Spaniard -- and had spent almost two decades in the metropolitan area of Barcelona, taking regular trips to Morocco.