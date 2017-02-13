4 militants, 2 armymen killed in J&K encounter



One of the slain militant’s body being carried away. Pic/PTI

Kulgam: Four militants, two army personnel and a civilian were killed in a fierce gunfight in the wee hours yesterday at a hideout shared by the banned LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen in a village in south Kashmir.

The encounter killing of the four local militants set off a violent protest by the villagers following which the army opened fire causing injuries to 15 civilians, one of whom later died.

Security forces swooped down on their hideout at Nagbal village, 70 km south of Srinagar and engaged them in an encounter. The security forces have achieved a “major success”, Director General of Police S P Vaid said. Lance Naik Raghubeer Singh and Lance Naik Bhandoriya Gopal Sinh were martyred.

PM attacks Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday asked the voters in Uttarakhand at a rally in Pithoragarh to give exemplary punishment in the polls to people who ruined their future.

He also attacked Congress for questioning the veracity of the surgical strikes, which, he said, "insulted the armed forces and the valour of those who made supreme sacrifice for the country". “It is a misfortune of our country that some parties and leaders raise questions about our armed forces and the valour of those who laid down their lives for the country. No one should ever question their bravery," he said.