4 Mumbai-based jewellers die as car collides with truck

On their way to Nadol in Rajasthan, four city-based jewellers died when their car collided head-on with a trailer truck near Sumerpur. The deceased identified as Madan Lal, Narendra Diler, Himmat Mal and Megha Lal, all members of the same family, were going to visit a fair and offer spiritual prayers.

According to police, Sumerpur cops found all four of them lying in a pool of blood when they reached the spot. Though the cops pulled the victims out of the car and rushed them to a nearby hospital, they were declared dead on arrival.

Speaking to mid-day, neighbour of the deceased Sudhir Dhuri said, "They left for the Nadol fair on Saturday evening, but unfortunately their car met with an accident. The incident spot was just 10 kilometres from their native place. The entire family has gone to Rajasthan to perform the final rites." Dhuri further said, "Himmat Mal was a nice man and he had a good standing in the Vyapari association of Andheri."