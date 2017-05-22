4 terrorists killed, 3 jawans martyred in encounter at LoC

The Army had foiled an infiltration bid; Home Minister Rajnath Singh asserts Kashmir is ours, says the Modi government will find a 'permanent solution' to the Kashmir problem



The encounter took place in the Naugam sector. File Pic for Representation

Four terrorists were killed in a fierce encounter that began along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector in north Kashmir on Saturday in which three Army jawans also lost their lives. The gun battle had ensued when alert Army jawans had foiled an infiltration bid by the terrorists.

"Two more terrorists were killed today while another soldier attained martyrdom," an Army official said yesterday.

Overall, the number of terrorists killed in the encounter had risen to four, while three soldiers attained martyrdom in the operation, he said.

"The sanitisation operation is on along the LoC," the official said adding that four weapons and other war-like stores had been recovered from the encounter site. Two terrorists were killed and two soldiers had lost their lives on Saturday in the encounter.

Kashmir is ours: Rajnath

"Kashmir is ours, Kashmiris are ours and Kashmiriyat is also ours," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said yesterday, asserting that the Modi government will find a "permanent solution" to the Kashmir problem. Addressing a public reception at Pelling in Sikkim, Singh accused Pakistan of trying to "destabilise" India by fomenting trouble in Kashmir. "But I want to tell all of you that our government will find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue," he said, without elaborating.