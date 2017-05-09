4 women among 9 held for duping people of lakhs of rupees by promising jobs



Representation pic

Nine persons, including four women, have been arrested for duping people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing them job under the Prime Minister skill development scheme here, police said today.

Acting on a tip-off, the nine persons, who were part of a company, were arrested at a hotel in Abu lane here, the district police spokesperson said. The accused were conducting interviews of unemployed men and women in the hotel.

The accused were identified as Dhwani Jain, her husband Sushil Jain, Suman Wadhwa, Deepa, Anuradha, Aman, Vishal, Sankalp and Ayush, the spokesperson said.

The nine persons have been accused of taking lakhs of rupees from men and women by promising to provide them jobs in government and private sector banks under the Prime Minister skill development scheme, the spokesperson added.