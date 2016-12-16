4 years after Nirbhaya, woman allegedly raped in Delhi after being offered lift

New Delh: A 20-year-old-woman was allegedly raped in south Delhi's Moti Bagh area after the attacker offered her a lift to Noida, police said on Thursday.

The woman from Noida had come to Delhi looking for a job and while she was waiting for a bus near AIIMS, the accused

offered her a lift Thursday evening, police said.

The accused stopped the car in Moti Bagh and allegedly sexually assaulted her. She managed to escape from there and informed the police.

The accused was arrested last night. He was driving a car that had a Home Ministry sticker but police said that he is not a government employee.