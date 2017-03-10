40 injured in Kolkata clash of Left activists, police

Kolkata: Around 40 people, including eight security personnel and 31 protestors, were injured as CPI-M-affiliated youth and student activists, who blocked a crucial intersection in central Kolkata, clashed with the police on Thursday. Nearly 100 protesters have been arrested, the police said.

The Kolkata Police claimed eight security personnel, four of them women, were injured when they were assaulted by the protestors belonging to the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students Federation of India (SFI). They were participating in a "March to Raj Bhavan" to protest alleged corruption in appointment of primary teachers and to press for "transparency in recruitment".

The two Communist Party of India-Marxist-affiliated organisations, however, condemned the police for "ruthless" cane-charge on the students and youths and claimed 31 of them were hospitalised. Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Supratim Sarkar said the agitators blocked Dorina Crossing for 25 minutes and refused to leave the spot even after repeated requests by the police.

"Some agitators also tried to ransack a bus, but were stopped by the police. A police team led by Deputy Commissioner (Central) A.K. Chaturvedi was manhandled by the agitators, who were removed from the spot by using minimal force." A total of 99 people, including a dozen women, were arrested, he said, and added that 10 of the agitators, who claimed to have been injured in the tussle were taken for medical check-up from the spot.

The injured security personnel included a woman sub-inspector, three women constables, three women home guards, one assistant sub-inspector and three constables, said Sarkar. The SFI and DYFI have called state wide protests and road blockades on Friday against the "brutal attack" by the police.