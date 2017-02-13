40 kg of ganja brought into Mumbai to woo voters seized

Stepping up vigilance ahead of the civic elections, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai seized 40 kg of ganja, which was brought into the city to be distributed as part of the election campaign. Cops arrested a man named Chand Mohammed Rafiq Sheikh, who revealed that the consignment was from Nashik.

Acting on a tip, officers of the Ghatkopar unit of ANC waited near a bus stop at Vikroli Village on Saturday evening, when around 8.30 pm they spotted a man walking with a bag. The cops immediately approached him and started questioning. An ANC officer said, “He got scared when we started enquiring about the bag and gave vague answers. But on checking the bag we found ganja in small packets.”

Worth Rs 3 lakh

The officer further said, “During inquiry, Chand told us that he bought the entire consignment from Nashik for Rs 3 lakh. He was planning to sell it with a margin of Rs 1 lakh.” During interrogation the accused told cops that the ganja was supposed to be distributed in different electoral wards. However, cops are yet to identify the supplier and receiver of the consignment.

Meanwhile, after being produced in the Holiday Court, Chand was remanded in police custody till February 15.

Drug inflow

Commenting on the use of narcotic substances along with eatables to woo voters ahead of elections, the officer said, “We are keeping a close watch on the movement of such substances. Couple of days back we seized I kg of MD drug. There are chances of a huge amount of drug inflow over the next couple of days.”