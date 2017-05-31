41 banned Pakistan outfits just a click away on Facebook



Representation pic/thinkstock

At least 41 of the 64 outfits banned by Pakistan, including the Pakistani Taliban and the sectarian group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), are active on Facebook and just a click away from the country's 25 million users of the social media platform, a media report said Monday.

The outfits' network, both interconnected and public, is a mix of Sunni and Shia sectarian groups, global terror organisations operating in Pakistan, and separatists in Balochistan and Sindh provinces, Dawn news reported. The findings are just the tip of the iceberg however, as a far larger number of pages and groups could exist without publicly using the name of the banned organisation, the report said.