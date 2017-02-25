42 killed by suicide bomber near Syria town taken from IS



Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters advance in al-Bab on February 22. Pic/AFP



Beirut: A suicide bomber attacked Turkish-backed rebels just outside the Syrian town of Al-Bab yesterday, killing 42 people in a major blow just hours after they hailed its capture from the Islamic State group.



The bomber blew up a vehicle packed with explosives outside a rebel command centre in the village of Susian, eight kilometres northeast of Al-Bab, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The blast devastated the twin command posts and also seriously wounded a large number of fighters, the Britain-based monitoring group said.



Most of the dead were fighters. There was no immediate claim for the attack but it bore all the hallmarks of IS, which had put up fierce resistance in Al-Bab for weeks.