42 Maharashtra cops to get President's Police Medal

Forty-two policemen from Maharashtra have been selected for the prestigious President’s Police Medal (PPM) for their distinguished and meritorious service. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the names yesterday, officials said.

They will be honoured with the medals on Republic Day.

Mahadeo Tambde, Superintendent of Police, CID, EOW; Shantilal Bhamare, DCP; Assistant Inspector General in Police Head Quarters Yashwant Vatkar; PIs Sanjay Surve and Sukhlal Varpe of Mumbai Police, are some of the personnel of Mumbai, who will be honoured with the medal.