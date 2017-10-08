A 42-year-old small-time builder ended his life by hanging himself in his 35th floor apartment at a plush residential tower in Mulund on Friday. No suicide note was found from the spot. However, police suspect that some financial problem triggered the extreme step. The deceased has been identified as Jayesh Patel, a resident of Gowardhan Nagar, Mulund. He also owned a flat in Runwal Anthorium.



According to the police, Patel had visited his new flat on Friday morning. When he didn't answer repeated phone calls, his 20-year-old son visited the flat and found his father hanging from a rope tied to the ceiling fan hook. Senior Police Inspector Shripad Kale from Mulund police station said, "There is nothing in the flat, so it seems the deceased went to the house to just hang himself from the fan's hook."

Patel is survived by his a wife, son and a daughter. The son in his statement said that the deceased would not talk properly with anyone in the house. The son claimed that Patel had told him that he had sold the apartment as he was planning to buy a bigger space elsewhere. "We have registered a case of accidental death and are probing further," said Kale.