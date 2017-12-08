43-yr-old strangles mother to death in Pune

Man had been fighting with her over papers of the flat they were living in

A 43-year-old man was arrested by the Pune police for murdering his 70-year-old mother yesterday over a property dispute.



Representational Pic

The police have identified the deceased as Aruna Manohar Sapkal, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Erandwane, in Pune. The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday. Initially, the police had registered a case of accidental death. Later, based on the post mortem report, the case was changed to murder by sub-inspector Pankaj Shingare of Alankar police station. In this regard the police have arrested the son, identified as Anant.

Inspector (crime) Vijaykumar Shinde, who is investigating the case, said, "The arrested person is mentally unstable. For the past few days he had been fighting with his mother for property papers of the flat they were living in. On Wednesday night, he abused his mother, slapped, kicked and assaulted her. Again on Thursday morning, he hit her hard and strangled her to death." Shinde added, "After the murder, he pretended that his mother was not waking up and had died naturally."

