46 IS militants arrested in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Interior Ministry said on Sunday that it has arrested 46 Islamic State (IS) militants suspected to be behind a deadly suicide bombing attack on the Prophet's Mosque in the holy city of Medina in the summer of 2016, Al Arabiya local news reported.

The suspects, 32 Saudis and 14 foreigners of Pakistani, Yemeni, Afghan, Egyptian, Jordanian and Sudanese nationalities, were detained in Jeddah, Xinhua news agency quoted a spokesman of the Ministry as saying.

He said they were suspected of being involved in the attack that targeted worshipers at the Prophet's Mosque last summer. They were also found to have participated in a terrorist attack in the courtyard of Suleiman Fakih Hospital in Jeddah last year, he added.