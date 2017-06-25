475 kg drug haul at Bengaluru airport

A consignment of drug ephedrine, weighing 475 kg and valued at Rs 24 crore, was seized at the city international airport's air cargo complex by the Customs' central intelligence unit, said an official on Saturday.

"The drug was found in two of the 81 bags declared to contain ammonium chloride in a consignment meant for export," said Additional Commissioner of Customs D. Anil in a statement here.

A controlled substance, ephedrine is used in medicinal preparations. It is a regulated drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 with 10 year jail and penalty for its illicit use, said Anil.

The drug was found in the export consignment, which was intercepted and checked on specific intelligence.

"The consignment was to be smuggled out of the country in the guise of ammonium chloride to Malaysia," added Anil.

Customs officials are making efforts to nab the offenders with the help of local police.