5.7-magnitude quake rocks Japan



Representation pic

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale rocked Nagano prefecture in Japan on Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The temblor occurred with the epicentre at a latitude of 35.9 degrees north and a longitude of 137.6 degrees east, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake logged upper 5 in some parts of Nagano prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no major damage or injuries were reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued.