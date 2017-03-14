5.9 magnitude quake strikes Andaman and Nicobar islands



Represenational picture

New Delhi: A strong earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale today hit the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago.

According to National Centre for Seismology, a unit of Ministry of Earth Sciences, the quake, whose epicentre was in the Nicobar islands region, occurred at 8:21 AM at a depth of 10 kms. However, it was not so powerful as to merit a tsunami warning.

India has a dedicated tsunami warning centre that sends alerts to states and neighbouring littoral countries in case of an earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property. Another earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir at 5:48 AM.