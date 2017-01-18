5 general insurers to be listed, government stake to fall to 75%

Arun Jaitley
New Delhi: In a major decision on divesting stake in state-run general insurance companies, the cabinet on Wednesday approved the public listing of 5 firms by which the government's shareholding in them would be brought down to 75 per cent.
"In a major decision on the five general insurance companies - New India Assurance Co, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance Company and the holding General Insurance Corporation - the cabinet decided that all these would be publicly listed," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters in New Delhi after a cabinet meeting.
"With the public listing in more than one tranche under SEBI and IRDA guidelines, the government holding is to be brought down to 75 per cent," he added.
Birthday special: 14 Bollywood actors who made it big on TV
Photos: Vaani Kapoor, Poonam Pandey, Sana Khan at fashion event
Photos: Rishi Kapoor, wife Neetu, daughter Riddhima at book launch
Photos: Sunny Leone, Shraddha Kapoor, Shriya Saran at Mumbai airport
How Angelic! 10 stunning pics of birthday girl Angelique Kerber
0 Comments