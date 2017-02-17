5 instances of famous people getting into trouble over number plates

Danny Denzongpa: After his Range Rover was spotted by RTO officers being driven in Mumbai with a Sikkim registration, Danny Denzongpa was slapped with a Rs 29 lakh fine for not paying the Maharashtra road tax. It was only after he coughed up the amount that the car was released yesterday from the Andheri RTO office. Vishwambhar Shinde, assistant regional transport officer, Andheri, told mid-day, “We have a flying squad that keeps an eye out for vehicles carrying registration from other states. On February 13, we found Danny’s car with a Sikkim number plate. When he was unable to produce a receipt of the Maharashtra road tax payment, we took over his Range Rover and kept it at the Andheri office. His driver paid the quoted amount, following which the car was released.”

Photos: 5 times famous people got into trouble because of number plates



Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza: Tennis star Sania Mirza was, in August 2015, fined for violation of traffic rules. Hyderabad police imposed a fine of Rs.200 as the number plate of her car was found to be in violation of the rules. Police sources said the number plate was not as per the format prescribed by the traffic police and hence a challan was issued. The violation was detected by traffic police personnel during checking of vehicles in posh Jubliee Hills area. The tennis champ is also the brand ambassador of Telangana.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: In April 2015, former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was penalised for violating traffic rule during his short stay in his home town, Ranchi. Dhoni was slapped with a fine of Rs 450 for faulty display of number plate on his motorcycle. The registration number of his bike was displayed in vertical manner on the mud guard of the front wheel, which was violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. Dhoni was charged for violation of section 179 of the Motor vehicles Act and section 50 and 51 of the Central Motor Vehicle rule. As Dhoni had already left Ranchi to take part in the IPL-8, the police spoke to his family members who agreed to pay the fine on his behalf.

Imran Khan: In an April 2012 mid-day report, it was stated that the mandatory number registration plate was missing from the front of actor Imran Khan’s snazzy car. The rear end however had one in place. With a growing number of potholes in Mumbai, who knows the number plate might have fallen off along the way!

Kapil Wadhwan: In September 2016, Kapil Wadhwan, chairman and managing director of DHFL for using tinted glass and a fancy number plate on his SUV —both are violations of traffic laws. The incident took place on the night of September 27. “At around 10 pm, a DCP, who was in plain clothes, spotted a black Range Rover with a Pondicherry registration number PY01-CK-0007 on the north-bound stretch at Bindu Mahadeo Chowk on Worli Sea Face Road. The windows were so highly tinted, that there was almost zero transparency. The DCP immediately clicked a picture of the car,” said an officer from the Worli police station. Following the mid-day report, Wadhwan removed illegal alterations from his Range Rover.