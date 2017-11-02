5 jawans injured after terrorists attack CRPF vehicle in Anantnag, Jammu Kashmir

Five jawans injured after terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle at Lazibal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.



Representational Image

As per the information, the unidentified militants fired upon a bus belonging to 96 Batallion CRPF at around 8: 45 a.m.

The injured have been admitted to District hospital Anantnang. The condition of all the injured are said to be stable.

Search operations have been launched. Further update follows.