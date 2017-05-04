5 killed in car bomb attack outside Syrian oppn HQ

Fire billows from a burning vehicle following a car bomb explosion in Azaz. Pic/AFP

Beirut: A car bomb killed at least five people and wounded several others in a rebel-held town in northern Syria on Wednesday in an attack Syria's political opposition said targeted its officials and local headquarters.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also put the death toll at five and said it was expected to rise due to the number of people seriously wounded by the blast in Azaz.

The town near the Turkish border has long been a major base for rebels, including groups backed by Ankara.

"A booby-trapped car exploded in front of a headquarters for the interim government," a spokesman for the Turkey-based Syrian National Coalition (SNC), Ahmad Ramadan, told Reuters by phone. One of those killed was a guard, Ramadan said. He blamed the attack on Islamic State.